Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals not requiring vaccination proof, masks for fans at Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals begin the regular season on Sept. 12.
The Bengals begin the regular season on Sept. 12.
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans attending games this season at Paul Brown Stadium will not be required to show vaccination proof or wear a mask, the team confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Paul Brown Stadium is operating at full capacity this season after limiting fan attendance in 2020 due to the pandemic.

One change Bengals fans can expect at home games is an entirely cashless Paul Brown Stadium.

Cash will no longer be accepted at PBS, starting with the Bengals preseason finale on Aug. 29 against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans will have to pay with credit or debit cards or Apple Pay at concession stands and retail locations, the Bengals announced Tuesday. Google Pay will be accepted at concession stands as well.

PBS will have cash-to-card kiosks that will allow fans to transfer money onto a universally accepted debit card for no fee.

Roaming vendors will have mobile card devices to process cashless payments.

Fans also need to know Bengals tickets will be fully mobile for the second consecutive season.

Tickets can be accessed through the Bengals official app.

For information on how to access, transfer or scan mobile tickets, click here.

The Bengals regular season begins on Sept. 12 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws a pass in a drill during an NFL football practice in...
Burrow to make preseason debut Sunday against Miami
Hamilton's star powers West Side All-Stars at LLWS
The Little Big Man
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
Lockland's game against Reading has been postponed.
25% of Lockland High School students will likely need to quarantine, superintendent says