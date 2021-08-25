Burrow to make preseason debut Sunday against Miami

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The long-awaited and anticipated return of quarterback Joe Burrow will happen in the Cincinnati Bengals preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday Burrow will play a limited amount on Sunday, according to the team.

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow will play a limited number of snaps in the final preseason game this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HGMo6eg6bm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 25, 2021

Sunday’s preseason game against the Dolphins will be at Paul Brown Stadium.

When Burrow steps onto the field against Miami, it will be his first live game action since tearing his ACL and MCL on Nov. 22, 2020.

His progression has been a hot topic throughout the offseason and preseason.

The second-year quarterback from LSU voiced his frustration about his play during training camp in early August.

He said he was not comfortable dropping back and looking to throw with defenders around his legs.

“It’s frustrating right now, more so not feeling like myself. I know I put the work in to make my knee feel good. It’s now trusting my work and trusting everything,” Burrow said on Aug. 8.

