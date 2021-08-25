Contests
Burrow to make preseason debut Sunday against Miami

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws a pass in a drill during an NFL football practice in...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws a pass in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The long-awaited and anticipated return of quarterback Joe Burrow will happen in the Cincinnati Bengals preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Zac Taylor announced Wednesday Burrow will play a limited amount on Sunday, according to the team.

Sunday’s preseason game against the Dolphins will be at Paul Brown Stadium.

When Burrow steps onto the field against Miami, it will be his first live game action since tearing his ACL and MCL on Nov. 22, 2020.

His progression has been a hot topic throughout the offseason and preseason.

The second-year quarterback from LSU voiced his frustration about his play during training camp in early August.

He said he was not comfortable dropping back and looking to throw with defenders around his legs.

“It’s frustrating right now, more so not feeling like myself. I know I put the work in to make my knee feel good. It’s now trusting my work and trusting everything,” Burrow said on Aug. 8.

