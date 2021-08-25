Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio helping Afghanistan family get settled in US

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio is preparing for a family of eight from Afghanistan to arrive in Cincinnati.

The family is just one of thousands evacuating the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

The family coming to Cincinnati helped U.S. troops who were in Afghanistan.

The help the family did for the troops is one reason why the Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio is stepping in to help.

“Because these folks have risked their lives and risked the lives of their families to work with the American government and the American military in Afghanistan and Iraq, one thing they are afforded is appreciation for their service to our country,” said Annie Scheid, Director of Refugee Resettlement for Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio.

The family will be using a special immigrant VISA, which allows them to legally resettle anywhere in the U.S. through organizations like the Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio.

“We’ve secured safe affordable housing, it’s furnished with very basic furnishings, and they know they will get the support of services, enrolling kids in school, applying for social security numbers, provide job readiness training, helping them find jobs, providing cultural orientation, and getting them enrolled in English classes and also introducing them to the community,” Scheid explained.

Scheid said the family has undergone rigorous background checks and medical screenings before being allowed in the U.S.

To help the family of eight and others like them in the future, Scheid said the Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio could use some help.

“We need to replenish our donations of household supplies,” said Scheid. “Think about people who come to the U.S. with just what they can pack in suitcases and bring on an airplane.”

To donate, click here.

If you would like to volunteer, you can find that information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.