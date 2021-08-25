Cedar Point declines comment after state investigators release initial findings

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point did not respond on Tuesday to initial findings released by state investigators probing an accident that seriously injured a Michigan woman earlier this month.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said on Monday that the woman was hit by an L-shaped bracket that fell from the Top Thrill Dragster on August 15th.

Just days after the incident, citing eyewitness sources, 19 News reported the approximate size and shape of the object, which was first described as a “small metal object” by park officials.

The head of the state’s amusement park ride safety division said it has not yet been determined how the bracket came off the ride but noted some bolts were missing from the rollercoaster.

The train has been sent to a laboratory for further investigation.

On Monday, the family of the injured woman said she remains in the ICU and is “fighting for her life.”

When reached for comment on Tuesday, a Cedar Point spokesperson declined to address the recent findings because the investigation is ongoing.

The Top Thrill Dragster is closed for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.