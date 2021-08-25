Driver accused of third OVI two decades after killing man while drunk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twenty-one years ago, Alphonso King got behind the wheel while drunk, then hit and killed Sam Wolfe.

Wolfe was coming home from work at the time in November 2000 when he died in the crash on Columbia Parkway. King was 20 at the time.

Twenty-one years later, after serving time for that and another OVI charge in Hamilton County, King is once more accused of driving drunk.

Now Wolfe’s widow and the mother of his child, Mary Beth Wolfe, says she wants to see King locked up for good.

“Obviously he was important to me and to my son,” Mary Beth said. “My son was 5 years old when he died.”

King was arrested following Wolfe’s death and convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide. He served around five years in prison.

A judge ruled King was never to have a driver’s license ever again. But in January 2017, court records show King was accused of driving under the influence in Mt. Healthy.

He had a “valid” license at the time due to an error in the system, according to court records.

“Your average person will get a DUI and learn from it,” Mary Beth said, “whether they hurt someone or not. I don’t understand the kind of person that can kill someone and keep doing what they do.”

King served another prison sentence, at the end of which his license was again suspended indefinitely.

But in March 2021, North College Hill Police arrested King on yet another OVI charge.

Mary Beth says enough is enough.

“There’s no peace for me,” she said. “There’s no peace for my son. There’s no peace for us. It doesn’t go away for us, and yet for him, it’s just another court date. It’s another court appearance. It’s another continuance... over and over and over.”

Mary Beth fears King could take another life if he isn’t sent—and kept—in prison.

“What does it take?” She said. “What does it take for it to be serious to someone else?”

King’s attorney, Ameer Mabjish, sent us the following statement:

“Mr. King has not been convicted of the 2021 charges in the pending indictment and is still awaiting trial. Like every person in the United States, Mr. King has constitutional rights to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial. His past convictions in 2001 and 2017 are not evidence of alleged drunk driving in 2021. He has been punished for his past convictions. In this case, he cannot be convicted at a trial unless the government presents sufficient evidence to prove his guilt in 2021 beyond a reasonable doubt.”

King will appear in Hamilton County court Wednesday morning.

