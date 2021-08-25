Contests
Funeral set for 4-year-old girl who drowned in Warren County pond

The funeral for 4-year-old Emerie is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.
The funeral for 4-year-old Emerie is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.(Hamilton Township Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The funeral has been set for 4-year-old Emerie Schandorf-Woode who died in a tragic drowning.

After eight hours of searching for the missing girl on Sunday, crews found Emerie dead in a pond in the Turning Leaf subdivision. Her cause of death, per the coroner, has been ruled a drowning.

According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, A public service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church in Maineville at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

Following the service, the procession will travel west on US 22/3 to the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The police department is encouraging the community to line the route with Emerie’s favorite colors - blue and purple.

PREVIOUS | Family thanks Hamilton Township community, first responders for support after young girl found dead | T-shirt sales to benefit family of 4-year-old girl who died in drowning

Her father, Kube Schandorf-Woode, offered his gratitude to the community for the help and support they have shown.

“I want to tell the community, we saw their love, we felt their love. We appreciate your support.”

Hamilton Township police officers are now wearing ribbons in Emerie’s honor, township administrators have put up balloons around town to pay tribute to her.

There is a GoFundMe that has been set up to help her family.

Click here to donate to the official GoFundMe account.

For those who would like to make a monetary donation to Emerie’s family, you can drop it off at the Hamilton Township Department, 7780 South SR-48 Maineville, OH 45039.

Cory Thomasetti, the owner of a local shop called Spirited by Design, is also making t-shirts in Emerie’s memory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

