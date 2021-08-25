Funeral set for 4-year-old girl who drowned in Warren County pond

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The funeral has been set for 4-year-old Emerie Schandorf-Woode who died in a tragic drowning.

After eight hours of searching for the missing girl on Sunday, crews found Emerie dead in a pond in the Turning Leaf subdivision. Her cause of death, per the coroner, has been ruled a drowning.

According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, A public service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church in Maineville at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28.

Following the service, the procession will travel west on US 22/3 to the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The police department is encouraging the community to line the route with Emerie’s favorite colors - blue and purple.

Her father, Kube Schandorf-Woode, offered his gratitude to the community for the help and support they have shown.

“I want to tell the community, we saw their love, we felt their love. We appreciate your support.”

Hamilton Township police officers are now wearing ribbons in Emerie’s honor, township administrators have put up balloons around town to pay tribute to her.

There is a GoFundMe that has been set up to help her family.

Click here to donate to the official GoFundMe account.

For those who would like to make a monetary donation to Emerie’s family, you can drop it off at the Hamilton Township Department, 7780 South SR-48 Maineville, OH 45039.

Cory Thomasetti, the owner of a local shop called Spirited by Design, is also making t-shirts in Emerie’s memory.

