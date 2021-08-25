Contests
Hamilton West Side All-Stars defeat New Hampshire to advance in Little League World Series

Hamilton West Side All-Stars
Hamilton West Side All-Stars(Hamilton West Side All-Stars)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Star team came up big Wednesday in a win-or-go-home game against New Hampshire in the Little League World Series.

The Hamilton boys held a 2-0 lead in the top of sixth when they managed to tack on a pair of insurance runs.

New Hampshire though did not go away, putting up three runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 4-3 game.

Hamilton closed it out to get the 4-3 win.

Up next, Hamilton will play Thursday against the winner of the California-South Dakota game.

