Hot and humid, late day storm chance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are heating up already through the midday and early afternoon. Highs are heading for the low to mid 90s. Factor in the high humidity and it will feel more like triple digit heat!

Watch for an increase in cloud cover this afternoon. There is only a slight chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm.

Heat and humidity are here to stay for the next several days. Highs in the 90s and a chance for storms each day. So far, Saturday looks hot and dry. Storm chances increase Sunday afternoon. After what looks to be a wet Monday and early Tuesday, the weather will be cooler, less humid but dry again the remainder of next week.

