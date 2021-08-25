Indiana father auctioning Pappy Van Winkle collection to prolong son’s life

CARMEL, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana father is auctioning off his collection of Pappy Van Winkle in hopes of prolonging his son’s life.

Nathan Perdue’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis 10 days after he was born. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive genetic disease, causing constant lung infections and limiting one’s ability to breathe over time.

“We kind of had an idea of what our expectations were going to be for his life and then we were forced to really realign those expectations.,” Perdue said.

Wyatt’s diagnosis force Perdue and his wife to drastically adjust their day-to-day lives, learning about the disease and adjusting their schedules to fit in frequent doctor’s visits and breathing treatments.

Perdue and his wife also had to adjust their expectations for Wyatt’s life and how long he would be able to fight the disease.

“It’s kind of like building a storm shelter in the middle of a tornado,” Perdue said.

Part of the learning process for Perdue meant taking on a leadership role. He recently agreed to serve on the board of the local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation chapter, learning about new treatments and research that may eventually lead to a cure.

The winner will receive five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. (Kentucky Derby Museum)

In February, the organization looked to him to start a fundraiser, forcing Perdue to look into his bourbon cabinet.

He dusted off his five-bottle Pappy Van Winkle collection and contacted the Kentucky Derby Museum about raffling off his collection to bring awareness and funds to help with his son’s condition.

“These [bottles] were an amazing opportunity to raise money and drive awareness to a cause,” Perdue said. “The best whiskeys are shared with friends and family, and it’s just the highest and best use of that that I can think of.”

The winner of the auction will receive:

Five bottle limited-edition collection of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, valued at $18,250 valued by Justin’s House of Bourbon . The collection includes: 2015 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year – M Bottling Line, 82nd Day of 2015 at 10:47; 2011 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year – M Bottling Line, 278th Day of 2011 at 14:27; 2017 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year – Year 2017, 256th day, Plant 01 at 07:46; 2011 Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot B 12 year – M Bottling Line, 220th Day of 2011 at 10:31 and 2020 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year – D Bottling line, 225th day of 2020, Plant 01 at 20:14

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for winner

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $100 each.

A small portion of proceeds will support the education department at the Kentucky Derby Museum, which teaches over 30,000 students each year about the Kentucky Derby.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, click here.

