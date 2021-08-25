Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot provides large increase in antibodies, company says

Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in...
Johnson & Johnson said booster shots for its COVID-19 vaccine produce a 900% increase in antibodies.(Source: Johnson & Johnson via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It looks like booster shots could be recommended for people who got Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said people in Phase 2 studies who received boosters six months after the initial dose showed a ninefold increase in antibodies compared with a month after the first shot.

That data comes days after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Recipients of those shots become eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose.

Health officials believe immunity from the vaccines eventually starts to wane, leaving recipients more vulnerable to infection if they don’t get boosters.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine came out in February, a couple of months after the Pfizer and Moderna versions.

The first people to receive it are just now starting to hit the six-month mark.

About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane hitting their vehicle
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8:30 a.m.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Singapore Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Harris is on a...
US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip
During a press conference at the US embassy in Vietnam, VP Harris answered a question regarding...
Harris takes a question on potential Havana syndrome incident