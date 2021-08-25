Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Jury finds man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin guilty in federal murder case

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A jury has found Patrick Baker guilty.

The federal case against the southern Kentucky man, who was pardoned on his state charges, was put in the hands of a jury at the federal courthouse in London late Tuesday.

Baker’s trial began two weeks ago

The jury deliberated for about two hours Tuesday and went back in just before 9 Wednesday morning. The guilty verdict came early Wednesday afternoon after hours of deliberation.

PREVIOUS: Closing arguments underway for trial of man pardoned by fmr. Gov. Matt Bevin

Baker was accused, now convicted, of murdering Donald Mills during a drug crime in May 2014.

Prosecutors say Baker shot and killed the Knox County man inside his home because Baker was trying to steal Mills’s drug stash. The defense claimed another man committed the crime.

“He was a father, and at the time of his murder his wife was 4 weeks pregnant. None of us knew,” said Melinda Mills, Donald Mills’s sister.

Baker was tried and convicted of murder in Knox Circuit Court in 2017 and sentenced to 19 years but pardoned by then-Governor Matt Bevin in a flurry of pardons right before he left office in 2019.

However, weeks after that pardon, the ATF started their own investigation that culminated in Baker being charged federally in June of this year.

“I’ll never forget it. He was pardoned on my birthday. So, I will never forget that,” Melinda Mill said. “When he sentenced, he will be sentenced only daughters’ birthday December 21.”

The jury had asked several questions of the court, the last being if they could see transcripts of the testimony of several witnesses. The judge said those would take too long to prepare and that the jury needs to go by their memory of what they heard.

“Before they read the verdict my heart sank, but when they read guilty, tears of joy,” Melinda said. “It’s been a long time coming. A long year and a half.”

Baker faces life in prison. Sentencing will be on December 21.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Driver convicted of killing man in 2000 accused of drunk driving again
Driver accused of third OVI two decades after killing man while drunk
Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked

Latest News

A large water main break is visibly flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards...
Water main break floods Edgewood street, yards
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 10 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 10 a.m.
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Cincinnati
Krispy Kreme is sweetening its donut promotion for vaccinated customers.
Sweet! Krispy Kreme adds heart donuts to vaccine promo
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash