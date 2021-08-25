Man pleads guilty to using identity of deceased friend to obtain Social Security, SNAP benefits

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty to using the identity of a deceased childhood friend to obtain more than $120,000 in Social Security and SNAP food stamp benefits.

According to US Attorney Vipal Patel, 73-year-old Frank Morris also compiled a criminal record in the victim’s name over the 50-year span in which he used the identity.

Morris pleaded guilty to theft of public money and false representation of a Social Security number.

According to court documents, Morris assumed the identity of an individual after the individual’s death in 1966. Since at least 1973 and continuing up to present, Morris was repeatedly arrested under the victim’s identity.

In 2004, Morris began using the victim’s identity to collect Supplemental Security Income disability payments. From 2004 until 2020, Morris received more than $123,000 in disability payments.

In 2018, Morris applied for SNAP food stamp benefits using the victim’s identity and received approximately $1,600 in benefits.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

