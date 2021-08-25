Managing stress, promoting healthy routines during pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - August is National Health and Wellness month, focusing on self-care, managing stress, and promoting healthy routines.

Unfortunately, during the pandemic, studies show most of us have been less physically active since the pandemic and its waves of lockdowns and quarantines began.

Experts at Orange Theory Fitness spent Wednesday explaining how you can get back into the groove of things.

Their studio was just ranked the No. 1 performing studio in the entire world due to their consistent members before covid and after.

