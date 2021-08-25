Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault

Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault
Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Schools said they are investigating a claim going around social media that one of its students was assaulted.

The alleged incident shows a teenage girl being dragged by her hair across the floor of Middletown High School. The video has been blurred because those involved are minors.

FOX19 NOW talked with the mother of one of the girls in the video.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5:30 p.m.
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State school goes remote due to mass quarantines
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio helping Afghanistan family get settled in US
Colerain Township firefighters and EMS respond to a fire on Dunraven Drive.
4-year-old boy hospitalized after Colerain house fire