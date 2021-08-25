Contests
NKY firefighter’s bout with COVID alters opinion on getting vaccinated

By Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A recent COVID diagnosis combined with a hospital stent changed the opinion a Northen Kentucky firefighter had about the vaccine.

Covington Fire Department Lt. Jimmy Adams was in St. Elizabeth Hospital just five days ago.

While in the hospital, Adams reflected on his decision to not get vaccinated.

He admits he let his social media feed and political views influence his decision to not get vaccinated.

Before contracting COVID, Adams says he maintained a healthy lifestyle and would take his chances if he caught the virus.

After a few days in the hospital, Adams finally returned home on Monday.

He is doing much better now, but says his stay there was an eye-opening experience.

“I look back, and say, ‘I’ve made a mistake,’” Adams said. “That If I would’ve got the shot, I might have felt bad for a couple of days, yeah probably. Would I have maybe endured what I had to endure last week in the hospital, maybe not.”

He’s been vocal on Facebook about what he went through.

Adams thinks getting or not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice.

He just urges people to decide for the right reasons.

“You need to make good educated decisions based on you, not political parties, not what’s on the news, not what is being sensationalized,” explains Adams.

