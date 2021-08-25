OTR pub, event venue requiring vaccine, negative test for customers, staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - MOTR Pub and the Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine now require customers and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken in the past 72 hours.

The pub wrote on Facebook the mandate went into effect on Wednesday.

MOTR Pub said they, along with Woodward Theater, took this step so they don’t have to shut down due to COVID.

The Facebook post said both businesses previously closed for 14 months because of the pandemic.

