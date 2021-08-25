Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

OTR pub, event venue requiring vaccine, negative test for customers, staff

The requirements began Wednesday.
The requirements began Wednesday.(WVIR)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - MOTR Pub and the Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine now require customers and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken in the past 72 hours.

The pub wrote on Facebook the mandate went into effect on Wednesday.

MOTR Pub said they, along with Woodward Theater, took this step so they don’t have to shut down due to COVID.

The Facebook post said both businesses previously closed for 14 months because of the pandemic.

Starting today, WED 8/25/2021, MOTR and The Woodward Theater will require all patrons and staff to provide: Proof of...

Posted by MOTR on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine