Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges on...
Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges on June 26, 2020, at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, in Los Angeles. Authorities say Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls dating back more than two decades. The 68-year-old prolific porn performer whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to all of the allegations, including 12 counts of rape.(David McNew/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said.

Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to all of the allegations, which include 12 counts of rape.

The indictment, which was returned Aug. 19 and unsealed Wednesday, covers allegations dating from 1996 to 2019 with victims aged 15 to 51. The counts appear to be identical to charges filed against Jeremy last year, which he also denied.

In a tactical move also employed in their case against Harvey Weinstein, LA County prosecutors used secret grand jury proceedings to get an indictment that replaces the original charges, allowing them to skip a public preliminary hearing on the evidence and proceed to trial.

Defense attorney Stuart Goldfarb said in an email that Jeremy’s “position is the same as when the criminal complaint was filed. He is innocent of all the charges.”

Jeremy has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since his arrest in June 2020.

The indictment includes allegations that Jeremy raped a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in 1996, raped a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2003 and raped a 17-year-old girl at a home in 2008.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

No trial date has been set. Jeremy was told to return to court in October for a pretrial hearing.

Nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the porn industry for decades, appearing in hundreds of films since the 1970s. He has also made regular appearances in mainstream films and on reality TV shows.

Along with Weinstein, he is one of only a few men investigated and charged by a district attorney’s task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault and is also awaiting trial. A judge dismissed an 11th count.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in...
Serena, Venus Williams out of US Open; 1st time since 2003
Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault
Middletown City Schools address Facebook post of alleged assault
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation
FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings