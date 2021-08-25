Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fissel
Woman sentenced for stealing millions from Tri-State business where she worked
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Six major hospitals in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky have all been sued over requiring...
Workers sue Tri-State hospitals over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
A child is dead and four others were hurt in a Butler County crash overnight, sheriff’s...
9-year-old girl killed in Butler County crash identified, four others injured
Cornell Neal
Police ID man gunned down in Cincinnati’s latest homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed Dylann Roof’s...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out
The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its...
Pfizer seeks FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose