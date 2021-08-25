Worst of heat wave Wednesday, Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the worst days of a heat wave that has kept the Tri-State in the oven for more than two weeks now.

High temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid 90s as the heat index pushes as high as 102 degrees.

Outside of the smallest chance of a shower or thunderstorm, we’re in for another streak of hot and dry days

Rain is expected Monday and early Tuesday, finally bringing cooler, less-humid air the rest of the week.

