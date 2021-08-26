Lebanon schools consider mask mandate as 10 percent of students quarantined

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lebanon City Schools Board of Education is meeting Wednesday night to discuss the district’s mask policy as one in 10 students are quarantined.

A three-week mask requirement for all students and staff is on the table.

“We need to keep kids in school,” Superintendent Isaac Seevers said.

The board meeting began at 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday, 49 students in the district have tested positive with two breakthrough cases among students who are vaccinated. Seventeen more students are awaiting test results.

Some 536 students are quarantined due to contact tracing.

Another 52 students identified as close contacts are vaccinated or wear a mask and will not miss school.

The largest quarantine last year (Nov. 8-14) saw 192 students kept home on 33 positive cases.

Seevers said the district is seeing spread of the virus within school buildings, something it did not see last year.

He noted some parents are sending symptomatic students to school before getting them tested.

Masks are not widely used. According to district data, 24 percent of Pre-K-6th grade students are wearing a mask and 10 percent of students in grades 7-12 are wearing a mask.

The vaccination rate among students is another factor. Currently, just 35 percent of Lebanon students ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

That compares poorly with nearby districts. For example, 48 percent of the same age group are fully vaccinated in Mason, a community with a similar number of confirmed cases but far fewer students quarantined due to the higher vaccination rate.

The majority of the meeting’s 14 public speakers advocated for keeping the optional mask policy with which the district began the school year.

But a survey of parents shows 125 of the 277 respondents favored a mask mandate.

“I personally do not like the masks,” a student speaker said. “But I would rather wear them than miss out on high-school experiences.”

The student also said wearing masks is something easy to do that will “hopefully allow us to stay in-person.

