Ohio River swim to support urban youth returns Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bill Keating Jr Great Ohio River Swim is back this year to support Adventure Crew following last year’s cancelation due to COVID-19.

Despite not having the event in 2020, Race Director Caroline Keating completed a 5k swim down the Ohio River all alone to raise money for Adventure Crew.

Adventure Crew is open to urban youth who are interested in kayaking, biking, and hiking.

Recently, Adventure Crew was able to start a swim program thanks to the Great Ohio River Swim.

“From this swim, we have started a swim program for them,” explains Keating. “So, we’re putting kids through swim lessons, and through that program, there’s also an opportunity for them to become certified lifeguards. Which is just really cool because we have a lot of city pools in Cincinnati, and this allows those kids to serve their local community.”

Not only is Keating the race director, but she is also the daughter of the race’s namesake.

Bill Keating Jr. died in 2017 from brain cancer.

He was a big supporter of the swim and loved competing against his daughter.

“They decided to rename the river swim after him. The biggest thing was that the first year that they did it he and I both swam, and he won the men’s division, and I won the women’s division,” remembers Keating, “And I beat him, so I got bragging rights within the family.”

Entrants have ranged from age 12 up to 80.

Keating says it is important for people of all ages to learn to swim and maybe someday they too will be able to compete against the best at the Great Ohio River Swim.

“The river is running a little fast this year and because of the way we swim in the diagonals, with the current, you’re likely to swim a personal best,” says Keating.

The race still has openings if you are an experienced swimmer.

It will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. The race is a half-mile distance total from the Serpentine Wall to Newport and back, ending at the Public Landing.

The river is closed to all boating traffic and there are safety kayakers and paddlers in the river to keep swimmers safe.

