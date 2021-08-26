Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio River swim to support urban youth returns Sunday

The race is a half-mile distance total from the Serpentine Wall to Newport and back, ending at...
The race is a half-mile distance total from the Serpentine Wall to Newport and back, ending at the Public Landing.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bill Keating Jr Great Ohio River Swim is back this year to support Adventure Crew following last year’s cancelation due to COVID-19.

Despite not having the event in 2020, Race Director Caroline Keating completed a 5k swim down the Ohio River all alone to raise money for Adventure Crew.

Adventure Crew is open to urban youth who are interested in kayaking, biking, and hiking.

Recently, Adventure Crew was able to start a swim program thanks to the Great Ohio River Swim.

“From this swim, we have started a swim program for them,” explains Keating. “So, we’re putting kids through swim lessons, and through that program, there’s also an opportunity for them to become certified lifeguards. Which is just really cool because we have a lot of city pools in Cincinnati, and this allows those kids to serve their local community.”

Not only is Keating the race director, but she is also the daughter of the race’s namesake.

Bill Keating Jr. died in 2017 from brain cancer.

He was a big supporter of the swim and loved competing against his daughter.

“They decided to rename the river swim after him. The biggest thing was that the first year that they did it he and I both swam, and he won the men’s division, and I won the women’s division,” remembers Keating, “And I beat him, so I got bragging rights within the family.”

Entrants have ranged from age 12 up to 80.

Keating says it is important for people of all ages to learn to swim and maybe someday they too will be able to compete against the best at the Great Ohio River Swim.

“The river is running a little fast this year and because of the way we swim in the diagonals, with the current, you’re likely to swim a personal best,” says Keating.

The race still has openings if you are an experienced swimmer.

It will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday. The race is a half-mile distance total from the Serpentine Wall to Newport and back, ending at the Public Landing.

The river is closed to all boating traffic and there are safety kayakers and paddlers in the river to keep swimmers safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Driver convicted of killing man in 2000 accused of drunk driving again
Driver accused of third OVI two decades after killing man while drunk

Latest News

Hamilton County Public Health reports West Nile virus in Columbia Township.
Mosquitoes in Hamilton County test positive for West Nile virus
Fiona got to meet Fiona in mid-August.
Fiona, meet Fiona: Baby girl visits her namesake at Cincinnati Zoo
Dingo and Officer Chahine hit the streets of Blue Ash in early November, according to the...
Blue Ash PD adds Dingo the German Shepherd to its force
The juvenile was assaulted and taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
Juvenile assaulted during Mt. Healthy home break-in