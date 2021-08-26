Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Blue Ash PD add Dingo the German Shepherd to its force

Dingo and Officer Chahine hit the streets of Blue Ash in early November, according to the...
Dingo and Officer Chahine hit the streets of Blue Ash in early November, according to the department.(Blue Ash Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The newest member of the Blue Ash Police Department is Dingo, an 18-month-old German Shepherd.

Dingo is training to become a dual-purpose patrol dog with the help of his handler, Officer Chady Chahine, the department said.

His job will be helping track lost people, searching for items at crime scenes and sniffing for drugs.

“Dingo and Officer Chahine made an instant connection at Shallow Creek Kennel in Pennsylvania,” said Police Chief Scott Noel. “Dingo eagerly went for a walk and even gave Officer Chahine a big kiss at the end. He will be a stellar addition to the Blue Ash Police Department.”

Dingo and Officer Chahine hit the streets of Blue Ash in early November, according to the department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Driver convicted of killing man in 2000 accused of drunk driving again
Driver accused of third OVI two decades after killing man while drunk

Latest News

The juvenile was assaulted and taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
Juvenile assaulted during Mt. Healthy home break-in
A large water main break is visibly flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards...
Water main break floods Edgewood street, yards
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Cincinnati
Krispy Kreme is sweetening its donut promotion for vaccinated customers.
Sweet! Krispy Kreme adds heart donuts to vaccine promo