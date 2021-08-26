Blue Ash PD add Dingo the German Shepherd to its force

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The newest member of the Blue Ash Police Department is Dingo, an 18-month-old German Shepherd.

Dingo is training to become a dual-purpose patrol dog with the help of his handler, Officer Chady Chahine, the department said.

His job will be helping track lost people, searching for items at crime scenes and sniffing for drugs.

“Dingo and Officer Chahine made an instant connection at Shallow Creek Kennel in Pennsylvania,” said Police Chief Scott Noel. “Dingo eagerly went for a walk and even gave Officer Chahine a big kiss at the end. He will be a stellar addition to the Blue Ash Police Department.”

A special delivery has arrived at the Blue Ash Police Department – a new police dog named Dingo! Dingo is an 18-month-old black German Shepherd and his handler is Officer Chady Chahine. Welcome to the family, Dingo! Read more and see photos: https://t.co/MxIPRSuRxW pic.twitter.com/sPEiGYMgrz — Blue Ash Police Dept (@BlueAshPD) August 26, 2021

Dingo and Officer Chahine hit the streets of Blue Ash in early November, according to the department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.