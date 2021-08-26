CPS Policy Committee to recommend vaccine mandate for school employees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Policy Committee plans to recommend at the Sept. 13 meeting that the CPS School Board institute a vaccine mandate for employees, according to Communications Officer Frances Russ.

This is not the first time a vaccine mandate for CPS staff has been brought up.

A proposed mandate was expected to be discussed during a meeting in June.

The proposal was instead sent back to the committee.

Under the proposed policy, all district employees and co-located partners would have been required to receive at least the first vaccine dose by Aug. 17.

A co-located partner includes health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers, and other partners working out of a district building.

