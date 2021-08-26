Contests
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash

One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern Kentucky, state police say.(WCAX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One driver is dead and another is severely hurt in a crash on the AA Highway, according to Kentucky State Police.

It happened near Bladeston Drive in Brooksville about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

State police say a preliminary investigation indicates a Cadillac Catera heading south on the AA Highway crossed into oncoming lanes, colliding with a northbound Ford F250 pickup truck.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified by police as Joshua Martin, 45, of Waynoka, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bracken County’s coroner.

The pickup truck driver, Jeffery Skillman, 65, of Red Banks, Mississippi, was severely injured and taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Further details were not released.

