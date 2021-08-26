Heat and humidity continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There could be a few areas with patchy fog this morning. Sky conditions start off partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Watch for a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs are reaching toward the lower 90s again today, but it will feel closer to 100 degrees with the Heat Index. A few showers may linger into the late evening hours and are expected to end before 10 p.m.

We will wrap up the work week with another hot day as our streak of above 90-degree days continues. The Friday morning commute will be wet for most of the of the Tri-State. Rain opportunities will persist off and on throughout most of the day. Finally, a return to mostly sunny conditions on Saturday, but be prepared for a late-day shower or storm. Heat and humidity will hold on through the weekend.

Storms become likely Monday through Wednesday with a strong cold front arriving. That will bring not only strong storms at times but eventually a cooldown by midweek.

