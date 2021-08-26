Hot and humid weather returns tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday we measured 1.04″ of rain at CVG with a high of 85º. Temperatures were lower than expected due to the rain but the humidity was still very high with dewpoints in the mid 70s at times. The rain has come to an end across the Tri-State and we will be dry for the remainder of the evening. It will be muggy again this evening with a low of 72.

The next several days will be very similar with more spotty storms possible and highs back into the low 90s.

Storms become likely Monday through Wednesday with a strong cold front arriving. That will bring not only strong storms at times but eventually a cooldown by midweek.

