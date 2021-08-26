Contests
Humid, Slight Storm Chance Thursday Evening

Heat Advisory continues until 7pm Thursday.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Once again temperatures continue to climb into the low 90′s late Thursday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity it feels like 100 to 104 degrees on the skin. While the risk is low we cannot rule out a few pop up thunderstorms that could produce brief heavy downpours.

Otherwise, look for our next chance of rain moving in with thunderstorms possible Friday morning after 7am and then again on and off through Friday evening. In between the storm chances temperatures will return to near 90 degrees.

Low 90′s return on Saturday with a hazy and humid day on hand, more storms will move in on Sunday out ahead of our next front.

This front will give us some relief from he heat and humidity by early next week.

