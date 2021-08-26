Juvenile assaulted during Mt. Healthy home break-in

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a juvenile student was assaulted in his Mt. Healthy home by a group of males.

According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an aggravated burglary on Elizabeth Street.

Police said the juvenile student just returned from school and was home alone when five males entered the home, one carrying a gun.

The victim told police all the suspects were covering their faces with white T-shirts.

The juvenile was assaulted and taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

Just before the break-in, the victim and a friend said they encountered several people when they walked home in the 7900 block of Clovernook.

One of the subjects retrieved a gun out of a car and pointed it at him while another person assaulted him several times, police said. The victim then went directly home and shortly after arriving, the group broke in.

Within minutes of the aggravated burglary call, officers said they received a call for a report of a stolen vehicle from Adams Road that was later found on Clovernook.

Police arrested and charged Jamari Whitehead with receiving stolen property.

Police said they think the incidents could be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones at 513-728-3183 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.