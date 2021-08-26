Kentucky continues to break hospitalization records as delta spreads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Kentucky, already at record levels, are continuing to increase, according to data from the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Since July 14, the last day Kentucky reported a decrease in the number of hospitalized patients, hospital admissions are up eightfold, and ICU admissions are up ninefold.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 are testing the limits of Kentucky's healthcare system. (WXIX)

The commonwealth recorded 65 newly confirmed deaths on Wednesday, of which 57 occurred in the month of August.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is in “uncharted territory.”

“We have been fighting this virus for almost 18 months, but we have never been here before,” he said. “As horrible as last year’s surge was, we were never in the position where doctors worried they’d need to choose between treating a patient who can’t breathe because of COVID or treating a patient who is bleeding out from a car accident. But that is the strain that our hospitals are under now.”

From March 1-Aug. 18, 2021, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians accounted for 85.3 percent of COVID-19 cases, 90.3 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.4 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to KDPH.

Courtney Fales is an RN at St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“It is exhausting to see more and more patients come in who are struggling,” she said. “We have to work twice as hard. It takes more staff, it takes more bodies to keep these patients stable. It just makes me really want people to get vaccinated because the ones that I see struggling right now are the ones who have not gotten the vaccine.”

>> ‘I lost:’ Beshear rescinds school mask mandate after Supreme Court rules against him

Beshear on Thursday said if it were up to him, Kentucky would have a statewide mask mandate.

“If it was in my authority to put in a masking order for indoors across the state, every other time we’ve been this high, we’ve done that, and it’s worked. It has decreased the number of cases. I can’t do that now, and I get that, and I’ll provide all of the information I can to the General Assembly. Hopefully they will make the best decision they can. But I am begging you out there, put on that mask. We desperately need for you to do it again.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.