Mosquitoes in Hamilton County test positive for West Nile virus

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A pool of mosquitoes found in Columbia Township have tested positive for the West Nile virus, Hamilton County Public Health said in a news release.

The mosquitoes were trapped in a compost facility on Hill and Dale Drive.

Hamilton County Public Health will conduct surveillance activities in areas near where the mosquitoes were collected.

“We can all take action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and take precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Greg Kesterman, Hamilton County Health Commissioner, said.

Hamilton County Public Health maintains traps throughout the county during the summer to test for the presence of West Nile.

There have been other positive pools elsewhere in the county, but this is the first positive identification within Hamilton Country Public Health’s jurisdiction.

