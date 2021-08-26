State Fair welcomes ‘awesome’ sensory-friendly morning for children with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is looking to be more inclusive this year.

A sensory-friendly morning was among the highlights Wednesday.

The rides and games were up and running, but without the loud music or bright lights that can aggravate sensory issues in those with autism.

The fair and along with Kissel Entertainment teamed up with FEAT of Louisville and the Kentucky Austim Training Center to distribute more than 1,000 free tickets, good for admission, parking and Midway rides.

One parent said she is grateful for the opportunity.

“To see the happiness, the inclusiveness is really big for him and for all these kids,” said Renee McCrady, whose son has autism. “This opportunity to do this, where they feel free and incorporated, is great. It’s awesome.”

The state fair runs through Sunday.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

