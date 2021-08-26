Contests
Sweet! Krispy Kreme adds heart donuts to vaccine promo

Krispy Kreme is sweetening its donut promotion for vaccinated customers.
Krispy Kreme is sweetening its donut promotion for vaccinated customers.(Krispy Kreme Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krispy Kreme is sweetening its donut promotion for vaccinated customers.

Now, you will get two donuts for free per day instead of one.

Present your vaccination card for two original glazed donuts.

One will be heart sized “to share with someone you love,” the company says.

The promotion starts Monday, Aug. 30 and runs through Sept. 5.

This offer must be redeemed at participating restaurants or drive-thru. The company says it’s not available through online ordering or delivery.

SHOW YOUR HEART AMERICA 🇺🇸 ❤️ Starting Monday 8/30 for one week only, we are offering vaccinated guests not 1, but 2...

Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

