Tri-State man taking donations down to Tennessee flood victims

Jim Glenn was born and raised in Waverly, where 20 people died in floods.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is collecting donations to take down to Waverly, Tennessee, to help people impacted by the deadly flooding.

Jim Glenn will be hitting the road on Friday, taking Interstate 75 down to Waverly, his hometown.

Twenty people died in the flooding, authorities say.

“I probably know half of them that passed away down there,” Glenn said.

The Tennessee transplant spent 25 years in Waverly before moving to Ohio. He works at Rumpke.

“Very small,” he said of the town of 4,000 people. “Everybody knows everybody. Pretty much everybody, if [you] ain’t family, you got family there.”

That’s why Glenn and his family are gathering donations to take down to help.

The list of items they’re asking for is included at the end of this story.

Fewer than 24 hours after putting out the call, the family has already gotten donations like cases of water and clothing.

The donation drop-off location is at Megan’s, a store at the corner of Main and Mill streets in Somerville, where Glenn currently lives.

Glenn says Rumpke has agreed to be a drop-off location as well.

“We’re going to be taking several trips down there to do what we can between work.” he said.

Glenn adds he didn’t think twice about helping.

“I grew up there. Them’s my neighbors,” he said. “I have family down there. But this is America. Anytime somethin’ happens, America comes together. They take care of each other.”

Needed items:

  • Blankets
  • Clothes and shoes all sizes
  • Toiletries/personal hygiene items
  • Water
  • Gatorade/Gatorade mix
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Formula
  • First aid items
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Nonperishable food
  • Bug spray
  • Sunscreen
  • Batteries
  • Flashlights
  • Kids books
  • Toys
  • School supplies (pre-k to 12th grade)

