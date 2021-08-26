Water main break floods Edgewood street, yards

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A large water main break is flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards Wednesday morning.

The break was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Dudley Road in Edgewood, a Kenton County dispatcher said.

Dudley Road is blocked until further notice at Winding Trails Drive, she said.

Homes in the area will be without water until the repairs are made.

Expect long traffic delays and road closures in the area.

