Water main break floods Edgewood street, yards
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A large water main break is flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards Wednesday morning.
The break was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Dudley Road in Edgewood, a Kenton County dispatcher said.
Dudley Road is blocked until further notice at Winding Trails Drive, she said.
Homes in the area will be without water until the repairs are made.
