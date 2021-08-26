Contests
Water main break floods Edgewood street, yards

A large water main break is visibly flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards...
A large water main break is visibly flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards Wednesday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Alison Montoya and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A large water main break is flooding a northern Kentucky street and front yards Wednesday morning.

The break was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Dudley Road in Edgewood, a Kenton County dispatcher said.

Dudley Road is blocked until further notice at Winding Trails Drive, she said.

Homes in the area will be without water until the repairs are made.

