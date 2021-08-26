‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Cincinnati
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The “World’s Largest Bounce House” will be coming to Cincinnati in September.
The inflatable event will include four massive inflatable attractions: a 13,000 sq. foot bounce house, the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, the 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.
The event will be open from Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19 at Heroes Sports Park.
You can purchase tickets online.
