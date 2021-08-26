Xavier University requires student vaccinations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the spring 2022 semester, according to a new vaccine policy announced Wednesday evening.

There will be two immunization deadlines (quoted in full:)

Prior to October 18, 2021, students will be required to show proof of having received either full or partial (ie. first dose of a two-dose protocol) vaccination. Students who do not demonstrate this will not be permitted to register for classes for the spring 2022 semester.

By January 3, 2022, students must complete their second dose and verify their full vaccination, if applicable (ie. Pfizer or Moderna), or they will be canceled from their spring 2022 classes.

Said University President Colleen Hanycz in a letter addressed to the Xavier Community, “As you are surely aware, the highly transmissible Delta variant is driving a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, including in our region. Young and otherwise healthy people are experiencing a more direct impact from this strain of the virus.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Xavier has remained steadfast in our commitment to protecting the health, wellbeing, and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, a commitment that drives today’s decision.”

The move follows full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

To meet the requirement, students may show proof of vaccination from any of the following COVID-19 vaccines:

Those that have FDA full approval (currently Pfizer-BioNTech;) or

Those that have FDA emergency use authorization (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen;)

Additionally, according to the university, WHO emergency use vaccines will meet the requirement, including the vaccines above as well as AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac-CoronaVAC.

Vaccine exemptions will be granted for medical and religious reasons.

Students who are not compliant with the vaccination requirement will not be allowed to register for their Spring 2022 classes, the university says. A hold will be placed on their registration access.

