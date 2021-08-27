Another hot day on tap with highs in the lower 90s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will wrap up the work week with another hot day as our streak of above 90-degree days continues. Look for our next chance of rain moving in with thunderstorms possible on and off Friday afternoon through Friday evening. In between the storm chances temperatures will return to the lower 90s.

Finally, we are back to mostly sunny conditions on Saturday, but be prepared for a late-day shower or storm. Heat and humidity will hold on through the weekend. More storms will move in on Sunday out ahead of our next front. At this point the timing of Sunday’s rain looks to be between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Conditions should be drying out just in time for kickoff at Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals game.

We will get some relief from the heat and humidity by early next week, thanks to a cold front due to arrive Monday night.

