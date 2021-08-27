Arrest made in shooting death of former Aiken HS football star

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy Police said one person has been arrested and charged with the death of a former Aiken High School football star.

Timothy Jordan, 19, was shot in the 7800 block of Clovernoook Avenue on Aug. 12, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

Officers found Jordan in the 7700 block of Clovernook.

Timothy Jordan (Provided)

PREVIOUS | Aiken HS football star, beloved son killed in Mt. Healthy shooting

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

The police department said on Aug. 26 they arrested and charged 19-year-old Jason Evans with murder.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jordan was an Aiken High School graduate who played basketball, ran track and was a football star.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.