City of Cincinnati readying new COVID policy due to rise in cases

By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati city officials say they are in the process of developing a policy, as it relates to COVID-19, due to a rise in cases in the city.

Because of the surge, according to City Manager Paula Boggs Muething, some recommendations have been announced for all city workers, including Cincinnati Police and Fire.

“The safety of our employees is of paramount importance. We are very concerned about the rise of the Delta variant and increasing case numbers that are a direct result of unvaccinated people spreading the virus,” Muething said. “We are in the process of developing a policy, for our City Departments, to address these new conditions.”

We’re told the recommendations being considered were sent to all city staff about a week ago.

They will be implemented over the next few days.

In the meantime, Muething says in order to limit further spread of the virus, she’s asking city employees to follow Cincinnati City Health Commissioner Moore’s recommendations.

These recommendations include the following:

  • The best protection is to get vaccinated.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Everyone including the fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.
  • Unvaccinated employees should be tested weekly.
  • Make the Rapid Binax test kits accessible for employees to take the test and share results with their Supervisor.
  • If positive a PCR will be required to - confirm positivity.
  • Vaccinated employees upload their vaccine care to the City portal.
  • Inquire about seasonal vaccinations with your primary care provider.
  • All employees are recommended to wear masks in shared spaces regardless to their vaccination status.
  • Socially distance (6ft. or more) in workplaces at all times.
  • Limit unnecessary in-person meetings.
  • Employees who carpool, regardless of their vaccination status, should wear a mask.
  • Ensure proper maintenance of ventilation systems.
  • Daily disinfection of high-touch surfaces.
  • Report all COVID-19 positive employees to the Health Department.
  • Limit unnecessary travel to areas of high transmission.

