Fatal shooting outside Hamilton church, police say

At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON, OHIO (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a shooting outside a Hamilton church early Friday, police confirm.

Police were called to the 1200 block of S. 2nd Hamilton at 12:45 a.m., according to Butler County dispatchers.

We’re live at the scene with all the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30.

