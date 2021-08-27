Former Xavier coach, current Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack suspended by UofL

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Xavier head basketball coach and Cincinnati native Chris Mack has been suspended without pay for six games of the Louisville Cardinals’ upcoming season.

On Friday, the University of Louisville announced Mack’s suspension, which he will serve Nov. 8-27.

The suspension is for Mack’s failure to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio, the university explained.

Gaudio was federally charged with extortion back in May, after court documents revealed he allegedly threatened to report to the media the men’s basketball program had violated NCAA rules in recruiting student-athletes, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station, WAVE.

UofL did state that Mack was a victim of Gaudio’s extortion attempt.

Mack will forfeit roughly $221,000 in compensation during the suspension, according to the university. He will not be allowed to have any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff or student-athletes.

Mack went to UofL in 2018 following nine years as head coach at Xavier.

Mack, a former Xavier player and 1992 university graduate, is the winningest coach in the school’s history.

Mack led Xavier to a 215-97 record during his tenure.

He was selected as the 2010-11 Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year.

After the 2015-16 season, Mack was named National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Basketball Times, and CBS Sports.

He won that award again the following season, along with Big East Coach of the Year, in his final year with Xavier.

