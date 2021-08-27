Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘God bless those soldiers:’ Ky. veteran opens up about bombing in Kabul

A former marine who was injured in battle is opening up about Thursday’s bombing.
A former marine who was injured in battle is opening up about Thursday’s bombing.(Matthew Bradford)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former marine who was injured in battle is opening up about Thursday’s bombing.

“You start hearing the stories, the four Marines was the first one I heard then I get home and it’s up to 11 marines and a corpsman,” Matthew Bradford said.

MORE: Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

The details are hard to hear, but for Bradford, it’s a little more personal.

“Hearing those reports and hearing those marines, and the number going up, it saddens me so much,” Bradford said.

He served in the Marines in 2006 until he was severely injured by an improvised explosive device that blinded him and made him lose both of his legs. But he’ll tell you, the Marine Corps bond never goes away.

“We’re all family,” Bradford said. “It doesn’t matter when you served, where you served.”

He’s listened to heartbreaking details of Thursday’s attack in Kabul. He doesn’t know names of the victims, but it doesn’t matter.

“You don’t want something like this to happen, but those Marines, they’re willing to do anything it takes to protect those Afghans, protect those Americans and get them out of Afghanistan safely…” Bradford said. “It makes me want to get on my uniform and go overseas and fight.”

He says he’s talked to other Marines as they process the attacks, relying on each other as they mourn their brothers.

“The Marine Corp is such a small world. I have friends who were drill instructors who could have been their drill instructors, I could have crossed paths with these Marines,” Bradford said.

Paths that no matter what, will always be connected to those Marines, and their families, suffering a devastating loss.

“When you tuck your kids in tonight or you go to sleep, just say a prayer. Say a prayer for those 12 Marines and their families who are grieving tonight,” Bradford said.

Following a proclamation from the White House to honor the Marines killed, Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset Monday.

“God bless the Marines, and God bless those soldiers,” Bradford said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks,...
Amid unprecedented quarantine, Lebanon hits brakes on pared-down mask mandate

Latest News

At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
Fatal shooting outside Hamilton church, police say
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m.
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense.
NKY parent of late service member talks heartbreak, healing after Kabul attack
Afizullah Solemanshah came to Cleveland as a refugee in 2003. He doesn’t speak much English, so...
Refugee who came to Cleveland 20 years ago now desperate to get family out of Afghanistan
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
City of Cincinnati readying new COVID policy due to rise in cases