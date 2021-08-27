Hamilton West Side All-Stars get payback on California squad in Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Star team’s dream postseason continues.

It was less than a week ago that Hamilton lost to the California Little League team 9-0.

On Thursday night, they got their revenge with a 4-2 come-from-behind win against the California Little League team.

"They battle and they battle."



Krew Brown just caught the final out in Hamilton's win to make the LLWS semifinals. 4-2 final.



Catch our story on Krew's crew in Williamsport.



(Link to full story: https://t.co/k9rivNS4pC)@D_A_D_of6 @fox19 @brownshan_6 pic.twitter.com/SjOIumWdF0 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 27, 2021

California got on the board first with two in the third inning, but Hamilton got one back with a wild pitch in the fourth.

Then Hamilton came up big in the fifth, as a two-run triple and an RBI single gave them the lead.

They never give it back.

Up next, Hamilton will play the South Dakota Little League team on Saturday.

The winner of that matchup will go to the Little League World Series finals.

Check out the bracket here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.