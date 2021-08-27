Contests
Hamilton West Side All-Stars get payback on California squad in Little League World Series

Days after getting embarrassed by California, the Hamilton West Side All-Stars bounced them from the tournament.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Star team’s dream postseason continues.

It was less than a week ago that Hamilton lost to the California Little League team 9-0.

On Thursday night, they got their revenge with a 4-2 come-from-behind win against the California Little League team.

California got on the board first with two in the third inning, but Hamilton got one back with a wild pitch in the fourth.

Then Hamilton came up big in the fifth, as a two-run triple and an RBI single gave them the lead.

They never give it back.

Up next, Hamilton will play the South Dakota Little League team on Saturday.

The winner of that matchup will go to the Little League World Series finals.

Check out the bracket here.

