LIVE: Final ‘Shot at a Million’ winner to be announced
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The third and final drawing for the “Shot at a Million” vaccine incentive will be announced at 12:30 p.m. by Gov. Andy Beshear.
One fully vaccinated Kentuckian will win $1 million.
Five Kentuckians under the age of 18 will win a full-ride scholarship.
