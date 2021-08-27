LIVE: Final ‘Shot at a Million’ winner to be announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The third and final drawing for the “Shot at a Million” vaccine incentive will be announced at 12:30 p.m. by Gov. Andy Beshear.

One fully vaccinated Kentuckian will win $1 million.

Five Kentuckians under the age of 18 will win a full-ride scholarship.

