Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

LIVE: Final ‘Shot at a Million’ winner to be announced

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The third and final drawing for the “Shot at a Million” vaccine incentive will be announced at 12:30 p.m. by Gov. Andy Beshear.

One fully vaccinated Kentuckian will win $1 million.

Five Kentuckians under the age of 18 will win a full-ride scholarship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
Student killed in Hamilton triple shooting, police say

Latest News

At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
Coroner IDs student killed in Hamilton triple shooting
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
LIVE: Final 'Shot at a Million' winner to be announced
It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman...
Marty Brennaman to be honored, inducted into Reds Hall of Fame Friday