Newport’s Ovation Music Pavilion ready to rock as opening show nears

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation is two days away from its Aug. 29 concert featuring Kesha and Betty Who.

There are some things to keep in mind for those attending Sunday’s concert.

Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result 72 hours prior to the concert. After Oct. 1, the venue will only take proof of vaccination.

PromoWest encourages concertgoers to wear masks at Ovation.

“We know that we’re already putting policies in place that make things a little bit more difficult,” Marissa McClellan, Marketing Director for PromoWest Productions and AEG Presents said. “You really want to make it easy for people to buy a ticket, attend shows as much as possible, and so we don’t want to put too many barriers in the way of just trying to get people through the line.”

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation is an indoor/outdoor concert venue located on W. 4th Street and holds an indoor capacity of 2,700 and an outdoor capacity of 7,000 people.

“I’m really excited for everyone to see the venue. It’s really spectacular. We’ve put a lot of work into it from the murals outside to beer locations,” McClellan said. “I think once everyone gets in there and they see the view from the outdoors, you can see the whole Cincinnati skyline. It’s really kind of breathtaking.”

Upcoming shows at the venue include Carly Pearce on Sept. 2, the Avett Brothers on Sept. 14, The Killers on Sept. 20, and Taking Back Sunday on Sept. 21.

