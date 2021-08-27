Contests
Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion

Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)
Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berlin Heights native, who was a medic in the United States Navy, was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

Edison Local Schools Superintendent Thomas Roth said Max Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

Roth said Soviak was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career and was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him.

“Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers,” said Edison Local School Superintendent Thomas Roth.

Soviak’s sister, Marilyn, posted on Instagram that her “baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to Max Soviak’s family and to everyone who loved him. Our community and our state are grieving with you, and Max’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Jeff Sites, a U.S. Army veteran and congressional candidate.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

