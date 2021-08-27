Ohio 123 closed until noon near I-71 after semi crashes into poles, flees

WARREN COUTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A main route in the northern Cincinnati suburbs is closed until noon Friday due to a hit-skip crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio 123 is blocked between Interstate 71 and Stubs Mills Road in Turtlecreek Township.

The crash was reported near Liberty Keuter Road at 10:42 p.m. Thursday.

A northbound semi ran off the right side of the road and crashed into multiple poles, toppling two, according to the patrol.

The driver fled the scene, troopers say, but they tracked him down about 12 miles away in Monroe.

They identified him as Ervin Rachal of Bossier City, Louisiana.

He was cited for failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash.

No injuries were reported.

