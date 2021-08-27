Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio State increasing security, patrolling due to ‘frequency and severity of crime’

Ohio State increases safety measure in response to crime.
Ohio State increases safety measure in response to crime.(Ohio State University)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State University is increasing security measures in response to off-campus crime, President Kristina M. Johnson announced Friday.

The university will be adding light towers and cameras along pedestrian pathways beginning this weekend.

There will also be an increased security presence by Community Crime Patrol and student Campus Service Officers.

“The physical and mental health and well-being of our community members is one of our highest priorities,” Johnson wrote in the message. “The frequency and severity of crime in the off-campus area is disturbing. We are taking multiple measures in our approach to keeping our students, faculty and staff safe.”

The Department of Public Safety is also deploying additional law enforcement to patrol neighborhoods in the University District.

“I want to reiterate in the strongest possible terms that Ohio State is committed to supporting our students and the off-campus neighborhoods in which they reside,” Johnson wrote. “Longer-term, Ohio State is continuing work to address some of the underlying causes of crime in our community.”

The university will continue to develop steps informed by the Task Force on Community Safety and Well-being.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
Coroner IDs student killed in Hamilton triple shooting

Latest News

The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
Coroner IDs student killed in Hamilton triple shooting
Shot at a Million
Final ‘Shot at a Million’ winner for Kentucky’s vaccine incentive announced
It’s the end of an era — Thursday marks the final call for voice of the Reds Marty Brennaman...
Marty Brennaman to be honored, inducted into Reds Hall of Fame Friday