Ohio State increasing security, patrolling due to ‘frequency and severity of crime’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State University is increasing security measures in response to off-campus crime, President Kristina M. Johnson announced Friday.

The university will be adding light towers and cameras along pedestrian pathways beginning this weekend.

There will also be an increased security presence by Community Crime Patrol and student Campus Service Officers.

“The physical and mental health and well-being of our community members is one of our highest priorities,” Johnson wrote in the message. “The frequency and severity of crime in the off-campus area is disturbing. We are taking multiple measures in our approach to keeping our students, faculty and staff safe.”

The Department of Public Safety is also deploying additional law enforcement to patrol neighborhoods in the University District.

“I want to reiterate in the strongest possible terms that Ohio State is committed to supporting our students and the off-campus neighborhoods in which they reside,” Johnson wrote. “Longer-term, Ohio State is continuing work to address some of the underlying causes of crime in our community.”

The university will continue to develop steps informed by the Task Force on Community Safety and Well-being.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.