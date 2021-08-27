Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks,...
Amid unprecedented quarantine, Lebanon hits brakes on pared-down mask mandate

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100