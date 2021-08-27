Contests
Second driver dies following Wednesday's head-on crash in NKY

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A second driver has died following Wednesday’s head-on crash on the AA Highway.

Jeffery Skillman, 65, of Red Banks, Mississippi, died the day after the crash at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the coroner’s report.

Around 4:15 p.m., Skillman was driving his Ford F-250 truck when 45-year-old Joshua Martin’s Cadillac Catera crossed over into oncoming lanes, Kentucky State Police said.

Martin died at the scene of the crash, the Bracken County’s coroner office said Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

